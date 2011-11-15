-
MCC's musical to benefit student scholarships
McLennan Community College is hosting a well known musical, called "How to succeed in business …
-
Tarleton University hosts open house for prospective students
Tarleton University held an open house for prospective students Saturday at McLennan Community …
-
Two dead, six injured after car crash
The Department of Public Safety reports a two vehicle crash that claimed two lives and injured six …
-
Man hits deputy head on, then leads him on chase
Navarro County Sheriff's office reports that a man hit one of their deputies head on Saturday …
-
SNICKERS plans to air LIVE ad on Super Bowl Sunday
As thousands of people anticipate this year's Super Bowl Sunday game, SNICKERS is preparing for …
-
BlueSky Helicopter Tours opens in Waco
You can now get a birds-eye view of Waco!
-
Pediatrician teething tablet warning echoes FDA alert
The FDA and local pediatricians warn about the use of homeopathic teething tablets to provide …
-
Hill County body identified, person of interest died
The body of a woman found Tuesday in Hill County has been identified as 58-year-old Debra Murdoch …
-
Waco refutes landfill suit claims
Waco officials refute claims made in a citizens group lawsuit over plans to increase the city's …
-
Reward for Hill County missing person
The family of a man missing since October 2014 has raised $10,000 for a reward for information that…
-
Gasoline tanker rollover traps driver, leaks stopped
The driver of a gasoline tanker truck was trapped for a time after his truck rolled over Wednesday …
-
Smoke alarm credited for fire alert
Temple firefighters say they credit a working smoke alarm for alerting three people inside a brick …
-
Cove police look at "neighborly" robbery
Copperas Cove police are looking into an incident in which a woman received what was apparently a …
-
Shooting in Temple Big Lots parking lot
An argument in the parking lot of the Temple Big Lots store led to a shooting Friday morning.
-
Woman sought for info in shooting on Oak Hill Drive
Killeen police are looking for a woman who might have information about a shooting that occurred …
-
Murder suspect turns himself in
A murder suspect that Bell County deputies had listed as armed and dangerous has turned himself in …
-
Killeen opens finances to view with online portal
Residents of Killeen can now get a current look at their city's finances by going to a new on-line …
-
Search on for Killeen murder suspect
Bell County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a murder suspect saying their attempt to serve an …
-
Local mothers donate 'hope boxes' in honor of infant deaths
According to the National Stillbirth Society, infant deaths occurs in about 1 in 160 pregnancies.
-
Weapons recovered, arrest in Lampasas
Stolen weapons, including an AR-15 assault rifle have been recovered and an arrest have been made …
-
Pilot from Hewitt escapes forced landing at Brenham
The Department of Public Safety reports a pilot from Hewitt and co-pilot from Waco escaped injury …
-
One killed, three injured in truck rollover
Bryan police report a fatal crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Robert Lukas Collins and …
-
Arrest in Bryan hit and run
Bryan police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal auto pedestrian accident.
-
2 arrested after College Station robbery
College Station police made quick arrests following a Wednesday morning armed robbery at a party …
-
Learn how to smoke good brisket
If you want to learn how to smoke good brisket, you can take a class offered by BrisketU and …
-
Phone scams in Brazos county
Brazos county sheriff's department reports phone scams during which the victims are demanded to …
-
Cong. Flores happy with Pres first day
Congressman Bill Flores who serves the Brazos Valley and part of the Waco area says he was happy …
-
Brazos County Sheriff warns of scam, deputies not calling to collect
Its a scam that has been tried in many parts of the country and now it appears to have come to the …
-
Three appointed to A&M Board of Regents
Governor Greg Abbott Monday announced the reappointment of Elaine Mendoza and Cliff Thomas and the …
-
College Station crossing guard hit by pickup
A 16-year-old driver in a pickup has hit a crossing guard in front of A&M Consolidated High School …
-
Science Experiment by Valley Students Selected for the International…
An experiment designed by a group of 11th graders from the PSJA ISD has been selected to fly to the…
-
Local Family Finds Rattlesnake in Toilet
A Jones County family experienced a nightmare come true when a rattlesnake slithered up inside …
-
Bachelor Contestant Busted Shoplifting at Target
Bachelor contestant and Rio Grande Valley native, Ida Marie De Los Santos was busted shoplifting at…
-
Texans face serious public safety threats this year
According to the Department of Public Safety, Texans face serious public safety threats this year.
-
Restraining order saves decoration at Patterson Middle School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Linus will be back up on display with his story of Christmas…
-
17-year old hero Daniel Wesley continues recovery
-
Evaluation on horses seized in Hill County continues
The Humane Society of North Texas confirms another horse has died following the warrant that seized…
-
Trump: Health care replacement could take until 2018
President Donald Trump says the roll out of his health care policy proposal could take until next …
-
-
-
New York police charge man in jogger's death
The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of …
-
After protests, Romania scraps proposed corruption bill
Amid ongoing nationwide protests, the Romanian government has scrapped a controversial bill that …
-
McConnell: No federal money should be spent on Trump's voter fraud investigation
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday no federal money should be spent investigating …
-
Pence: Trump administration 'watching' Russia
Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration is "watching" Russia and "very troubled" by…
-
New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway
Gregory Locke was enjoying his Saturday night after dinner with friends in Manhattan when he …
-
'La La Land' director on love, romance and that ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for "La La Land." Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling struck some…
-
Sanders on Trump: 'This guy is a fraud'
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders accused President Donald Trump of falling short of commitments to …
-
Celtics salute Pierce, win 7th straight
BOSTON (AP) Isaiah Thomas stole the spotlight from Paul Pierce on Sunday, scoring 28 points to …
-
Badgers edge Indiana, now 9-1 in Big Ten
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Ethan Happ scored 20 points, Nigel Hayes added 15 and 10 rebounds, and No. 10…
-
UNC extends Irish's slump in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 …
-
Pirates' McCutchen moving to right field
PITTSBURGH (AP) Andrew McCutchen is on the move, just not out of Pittsburgh.
-
Caps end Kings' win streak with 5-0 rout
WASHINGTON (AP) As his Washington Capitals teammates chased shutout king Peter Budaj, backup …
-
Lowry has 15-11-11 as Raptors best Nets
NEW YORK (AP) Kyle Lowry played through illness and injury to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds…
-
No. 15 Seminoles pound Clemson 109-61
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Dwayne Bacon tied a career high with 29 points as No. 15 Florida State …
-
Man U drop Leicester, unbeaten run at 15
(AP) -- Leicester City went down 3-0 to Manchester United on Sunday at King Power Stadium after …
-
Blues lose injured F Fabbri for season
ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season because of …
-
Iran lifts ban on American wrestlers
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) Iran has lifted a ban on U.S. wrestlers, allowing them to take part in the …
