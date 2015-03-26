-
Truck tractor crashes, spills diesel
The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers report that a truck tractor semi-trailer lost …
-
Baylor University remembers the Immortal Ten
Sunday, January 22nd, marks the 90th anniversary of the Immortal Ten.
-
The Harlem Globetrotters make their way back to Waco
The Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their 2 hour long show next Friday, January 27th at the …
-
Zoo calls vote on orangutan name
Cameron Park Zoo is asking the public to help choose a name for the Zoo's new baby orangutan and …
-
Cong. Bill Flores on Inauguration
U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement regarding the inauguration…
-
Is this the youngest SWAT officer?
For the Waco SWAT team, its not all about surrounding houses and breaking down doors.
-
Six arrested after drug search warrant served
Waco police report six people who were in an apartment where a drug search warrant was served …
-
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg makes surprise visits to Waco and West
The creator of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, made a surprise visit to West and Waco Wednesday.
-
Heart of Texas Goodwill Job Fair set for Friday
Heart of Texas Goodwill Friday will spend the morning trying to match people looking for work up …
-
Helicopter tours of Waco coming soon
Seeing the sites of Waco by air is now in the very near future after a lese deal was worked out …
-
First responders train for disaster readiness
Emergency Medical Task Force held a training for first responders Saturday to prepare them if a …
-
Head on crash kills one man, sends another one to hospital
The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers report a fatal crash that claimed the life of one …
-
Walking with doctor and learning about aneurysm
Some people decided to spend their Saturday by joining a vascular surgeon for a walk and learning …
-
Central Texas Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash
El Paso Police are investigating the death of a 67-year-old man who was hit by a car in South …
-
Obama commutes death sentence of convicted Fort Hood soldier
In one of his last acts, former president Barack Obama commuted the death sentence of a convicted …
-
Cong. Williams on the inauguration
Congressman Roger Williams whose district includes part of Fort Hood and south central Texas …
-
Cove man stabbed, not helping officers
A Copperas Cove man was stabbed Thursday night, but police say he is not providing much information…
-
Man shot by KPD officer now in jail, the officer has been cleared
A man shot by a Killeen police officer Monday has been released from the hospital and has been …
-
Runaway drugged, sexually assaulted, Temple man arrested
One man has been arrested and Temple police are looking for another in connection with the drugging…
-
Temple woman charged with arson
A 33-year-old Temple woman is being held on arson charges in connection with a fire that heavily …
-
Cong. Bill Flores on Inauguration
U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement regarding the inauguration…
-
Triple robbery arrest in College Station after suspect released from hospital
A 30-year-old College Station woman has been booked into the Brazos County jail after being …
-
Bicyclist knocked down and robbed, assailant sought
College Station police are looking for a man in his thirties that knocked a woman off her bicycle …
-
3 robberies in College Station Tuesday, female held by police
College Station police report three robberies Tuesday night, all with a female suspect.
-
Young burglar caught quickly in College Station, property recovered
College Station police say the fact that the victims of a burglary knew the suspect was a great …
-
Criminal mischief leads to a clubbing in College Station
College Station police report a 31-year-old man has been arrested on charges he clubbed a man in …
- Updated
Woman killed, grandchildren injured in crash in the rain
The Department of Public Safety reports a 53-year-old Caldwell woman was killed and three …
- Updated
Woman found dead in ditch in Bryan
Bryan police are looking for those responsible for the death of a woman found dead in a ditch …
- Updated
First responders learn the latest about saving lives
More than 20 Brazos Valley first responders sat in a Texas-themed living room in Tonkaway Ranch …
- Updated
Man beaten with metal bat, gf arrested
A 24 year-old College Station woman accused of beating her boyfriend with a metal baseball bat.
- Updated
Restraining order saves decoration at Patterson Middle School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Linus will be back up on display with his story of Christmas…
- Updated
17-year old hero Daniel Wesley continues recovery
- Updated
Evaluation on horses seized in Hill County continues
The Humane Society of North Texas confirms another horse has died following the warrant that seized…
- Updated
Houston shooting: Nine injured, suspect dead
Nazi emblems were found among the "personal effects" of the man who was killed in Houston Monday …
- Updated
Free flu shots for veterans nationwide
Veterans across the country can get free flu shots from now till January of 2017.
- Updated
Texas Agriculture Chief Boycotts NFL Over Players Kneeling for Anthem
Since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem…
- Updated
Rep. Bill Flores remembers those lost on 9/11
Congressman Bill Flores took moment to remember those lost on 9/11 and issued this statement:
- Updated
Authorities Address Alpine Tragedy
- Updated
Texas Stops Helping Poor Families Pay Their Electric Bills
Texas will no longer help low-income families pay their electric bills. Lite-Up Texas, a program …
- Updated
LIST: 2016 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists
- Updated
Ex-CIA chief Brennan bashes Trump over speech during CIA visit
Former CIA Director John Brennan is "deeply saddened and angered" at President Donald Trump after …
- Updated
Cory Booker: 'I am not open to being president'
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said Saturday he is not planning to run for president in …
- Updated
First responders train for disaster readiness
Emergency Medical Task Force held a training for first responders Saturday to prepare them if a …
- Updated
Head on crash kills one man, sends another one to hospital
The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers report a fatal crash that claimed the life of one …
- Updated
Truck tractor crashes, spills diesel
The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers report that a truck tractor semi-trailer lost …
- Updated
Walking with doctor and learning about aneurysm
Some people decided to spend their Saturday by joining a vascular surgeon for a walk and learning …
- Updated
Bake America Great Again: Happy ending for cake controversy
The Ace of Cakes was steamed.Duff Goldman, of Food Network cake-baking fame, tweeted two …
- Updated
Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding
President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, has told Congress that he would …
- Updated
London marches for 'hope not hate'
There were mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, husbands, fathers, brothers and sons; their ages …
- Updated
DOJ: Hiring Kushner does not violate anti-nepotism law
The Justice Department concluded Friday that Jared Kushner serving in his father-in-law's …
- Updated
Ducks set school record, win 16th in row
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Chris Boucher had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Dylan Ennis scored 15 and No. 11 …
- Updated
Federer, Kerber seek quarterfinal spots
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Defending champion Angelique Kerber and four-time winner Roger Federer…
- Updated
No. 13 Butler gets by lowly DePaul in OT
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) Butler continued its habit of struggling early in games.
- Updated
No. 14 Arizona tops No. 3 UCLA at Pauley
LOS ANGELES (AP) Kobi Simmons scored 20 points and No. 14 Arizona's defense contained UCLA's …
- Updated
Hadwin shoots 13-under 59 at La Quinta
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) Adam Hadwin shot a 13-under 59 on Saturday in the CareerBuilder Challenge…
- Updated
Marquette wins at No. 7 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Katin Reinhardt scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half, and …
- Updated
No. 13 Butler gets by lowly DePaul in OT
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) Kethan Savage scored 20 points and No. 13 Butler held off last-place DePaul …
- Updated
No. 10 FSU holds off No. 12 Louisville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon both scored 16 points and No. 10 Florida …
- Updated
No. 2 Kansas pulls away from Texas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Devonte' Graham scored 18 points, Frank Mason III added 17 and No. 2 Kansas …
- Updated
Sub-.500 Vandy upsets No. 19 Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 19 points, Nolan Cressler came up big in the …
Now Loading......
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App