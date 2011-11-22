-
Storm damage in Clifton, Whitney areas
Damage from what were believed to be tornados has been reported in three counties.
-
Free seminar on detecting and preventing fraud in business
Small business owners have a chance to learn to detect and prevent fraud in payment transactions at…
-
Man snatches woman's purse, then buys meth
Waco police have arrested 44-year-old John Thorton and charged him with theft and possession of …
-
Young people learn safe driving tips
Young people under the age of 25 had a chance to learn safe driving tips during a one day free …
-
Legacy of MLK Jr. honored
A group called Parents Against Crime Coalition celebrated and honored the legacy of Martin Luther …
-
Bikers ordered to give DNA samples
A district judge has ordered members of Cossacks motorcycle club to give their DNA samples during …
-
McLennan County republicans happy about Trump taking over
Jon Ker, the chairman for the McLennan County Republican party says Donald Trump will improve the …
-
Missing dementia victim found
Waco police report that a man missing and suffering from dementia was found Saturday morning by a …
-
New arrival celebrated at zoo
Officials at the Cameron Park Zoo have announced that Mei, the zoo's Bornean orangutan, gave birth …
-
Woodway finds truck, all ok
Woodway police have found a truck they had sought after receiving calls the driver was seen talking…
-
Construction planned for Loop 363 in Temple
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the eastbound Loop 363 turnaround to north Spur …
-
Temple house destroyed in fire
Temple firefighters say they had their hands full Sunday early morning when they battled heavy …
-
Little River-Academy without power for hours
Oncor electric company told Fox 44 that Little River - Academy and the surrounding areas were …
-
Cong. Williams votes to begin repeal of Obamacare
Congressman Roger Williams whose district includes part of Fort Hood and the southern part of …
-
Local children hospital receives $40,000 check for patient services
A local children's hospital got a big gift Friday morning.
-
Action Pawn robbery suspect sought
Copperas Cove police report a 19-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in connection with …
-
Man dead after shooting in Nolanville
A man is dead after a shooting in Nolanville Friday morning.
-
Cove police investigate child injury
Copperas Cove police are investigating the injury of a child who the parents claim may have been …
-
Morning crash snarls Temple traffic
A Friday morning traffic crash snarled commuter traffic in Temple as 18-wheelers tangled up.
-
Cong Williams voices support for Israel
Congressman Roger Williams, whose district stretches across the southern part of Central Texas and …
-
Man found dead in ditch in Bryan
Bryan police are looking for those responsible for the death of a man found dead in a ditch …
-
First responders learn the latest about saving lives
More than 20 Brazos Valley first responders sat in a Texas-themed living room in Tonkaway Ranch …
-
Man beaten with metal bat, gf arrested
A 24 year-old College Station woman accused of beating her boyfriend with a metal baseball bat.
-
Texas A&M Professor falls out of window; arrested for public intoxication
Two Texas A&M University Professors were arrested for public intoxication over the weekend.
-
Bryan Tetco store robbed
Bryan police report the Tetco store at 3401 East State Highway 21 was robbed Tuesday morning.
-
College Station dance team to perform at Inauguration Parade
Fort Hood and Crawford High aren't the only Central Texans in the Inauguration Parade.
-
Calvert police officer ambushed and shot New Year's morning
-
2 killed in Burleson county head-on crash
The Department of Public Safety reports two people died following a head on collision Thursday …
-
Arrest for chasing cousin with knife
A 22-year-old College Station woman has been arrested on charge she was chasing her cousin with a …
-
Bryan Oil and Lube bandit sought
Bryan police are looking for a man who broke into a business back in October, not only taking items…
-
Restraining order saves decoration at Patterson Middle School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Linus will be back up on display with his story of Christmas…
-
17-year old hero Daniel Wesley continues recovery
-
Evaluation on horses seized in Hill County continues
The Humane Society of North Texas confirms another horse has died following the warrant that seized…
-
Houston shooting: Nine injured, suspect dead
Nazi emblems were found among the "personal effects" of the man who was killed in Houston Monday …
-
Free flu shots for veterans nationwide
Veterans across the country can get free flu shots from now till January of 2017.
-
Texas Agriculture Chief Boycotts NFL Over Players Kneeling for Anthem
Since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem…
-
Rep. Bill Flores remembers those lost on 9/11
Congressman Bill Flores took moment to remember those lost on 9/11 and issued this statement:
-
Authorities Address Alpine Tragedy
-
Texas Stops Helping Poor Families Pay Their Electric Bills
Texas will no longer help low-income families pay their electric bills. Lite-Up Texas, a program …
-
LIST: 2016 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists
-
-
The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president …
-
Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees
Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has…
-
Mango chutney chicken salad
Mangos are the most consumed fruit in the world -- and for good reason! One taste of this ambrosial…
-
Sunken, 600-year-old Buddha emerges in China
A 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province …
-
Orlando shootings: Markeith Loyd stays out of reach
It's been 34 days since Markeith Loyd allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in …
-
Trump rattles NATO with 'obsolete' blast
Donald Trump's accusation that NATO is "obsolete" has led to "astonishment and agitation" within …
-
One of FBI's Most Wanted captured in Texas
A double homicide suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was captured Sunday morning after …
-
Ice coats Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri
The major winter storm affecting parts of the central United States and upper Midwest will continue…
-
Group says Japanese ship caught with dead whale
The anti-whaling activist organization Sea Shepherd says it spotted a Japanese vessel with a dead …
-
Westbrook's 20th triple-double lifts OKC
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Russell Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th…
-
McDermott's 31 lift Bulls in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Doug McDermott scored a career-high 31 points, Jimmy Butler had a pair of …
-
Top-seeded Murray survives Aussie opener
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The Latest from the Australian Open on Monday (all times local):
-
4th-seeded Halep loses in Aussie opener
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Shelby Rogers caused the first upset of the Australian Open on Monday,…
-
Harden has 22-11-11 as Rockets rout Nets
NEW YORK (AP) Even an offense as potent as Houston's can go cold during the long NBA winter.
-
Aiava, 16, makes history at Aussie Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The Latest from the Australian Open on Monday (all times local):
-
Vanderbilt LB Cunningham entering draft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham is bypassing his final year of …
-
Murray, Kerber start Aussie as top seeds
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Let the tennis begin.
-
No. 22 Cincinnati wins eighth straight
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Kyle Washington had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Cincinnati beat …
-
Capitals rout Flyers 5-0, push run to 9
WASHINGTON (AP) Justin Williams and Matt Niskanen each scored two goals and Philipp Grubauer …
