Four vehicle crash in Milano
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a four vehicle crash that occurred on US 79 in the …
Keep your pets safe and calm during New Year's Eve's celebrations
New Year's Eve's celebrations and fireworks can frighten your pets and cause them anxiety or even …
Tow King of Waco offers free towing on New Year's Eve
Tow King of Waco is offering free vehicle tows on New Year's Eve between 6 pm and 3 am within a 15 …
Man arrested for 2010 attempted murder the same day he is released from prison
Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Moomaw was released from the Texas Department of Corrections …
North Waco home damaged by fire
A North Waco home was damaged by a Friday morning fire that firefighters say appeared to have …
80 year old woman dies following crash in Waco
Waco police have confirmed that an 80-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday…
Former dean of Truett Seminary Paul Powell passed away
Paul Powell, the former dean of Truett Seminary at Baylor University has passed away on Wednesday …
12-year-old girl recovering from brain injury
12-year-old Sonia Harris is happy to be home with her family after she has been recovering from her…
Indecent exposure in Sunday School class
A 24-year-old Waco man has been arrested for an incident earlier in the month during which he is …
Waco PD investigates drowning in Brazos
Waco police are investigating a drowning incident in the Brazos River.
Woman arrested on charges of fabricating evidence in murder case
Killeen police have arrested Tarah Ann Nichols on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence…
Man dies after striking tree in ditch
The Texas Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Sergio Oregon died after striking a tree in …
Popping or buying fireworks is illegal within city limits
The City of Killeen is reminding their citizens about firework regulations.
Yet another internet sale robbery
Copperas Cove police report just another instance that shows the need for extreme caution when …
Woman robbed in front of Ross store in Killeen
Killeen police say a woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint in front of a retail store Thursday …
Man dies after Killeen shooting
One man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Killeen.
Public asked to watch for missing man
Killeen police are asking that public keep an eye out for a man who has been reported missing.
Killeen PD seeks man called "dangerous"
Killeen police are looking for a man they called " armed and dangerous" who they now believe was …
KPD receives grant money for extra cops on holiday weekend
If you're planning on drinking this holiday season, make sure you have a designated driver.
Killeen man shot several times
A 33-year-old Killeen man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Wednesday night.
2 killed in Burleson county head-on crash
The Department of Public Safety reports two people died following a head on collision Thursday …
Arrest for chasing cousin with knife
A 22-year-old College Station woman has been arrested on charge she was chasing her cousin with a …
Bryan Oil and Lube bandit sought
Bryan police are looking for a man who broke into a business back in October, not only taking items…
One dead in Brazos Co. shooting
One man is dead, one person is being questioned and Brazos County deputies are working to untangle …
Bryan police arrest one in connection with Stripes Convenience Store robbery
Bryan police have arrested and charged 31-year-old Jonathon Deshawn Bradley in connection with the …
Bryan officer shot ID'ed and OK, investigation continues into robbery
Bryan police have identified the officer shot in the protective vest during Thursday morning's …
Robbery suspect shoots at Bryan officer, manhunt triggered
A bullet proof vest may have saved a Bryan officer's life Thursday morning when a robbery suspect …
Economic growth in Bryan and College Station
The chamber of commerce for the Bryan and College Station area reports a big economic growth thanks…
2 robbed at gunpoint in College Station
College Station police report two people were robbed at gunpoint outside their apartment Monday …
Caldwell man killed in crash
A 77-year-old Caldwell man was killed Saturday in a one vehicle crash in Burleson County.
Restraining order saves decoration at Patterson Middle School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Linus will be back up on display with his story of Christmas…
17-year old hero Daniel Wesley continues recovery
Evaluation on horses seized in Hill County continues
The Humane Society of North Texas confirms another horse has died following the warrant that seized…
Houston shooting: Nine injured, suspect dead
Nazi emblems were found among the "personal effects" of the man who was killed in Houston Monday …
Free flu shots for veterans nationwide
Veterans across the country can get free flu shots from now till January of 2017.
Texas Agriculture Chief Boycotts NFL Over Players Kneeling for Anthem
Since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem…
Rep. Bill Flores remembers those lost on 9/11
Congressman Bill Flores took moment to remember those lost on 9/11 and issued this statement:
Authorities Address Alpine Tragedy
Texas Stops Helping Poor Families Pay Their Electric Bills
Texas will no longer help low-income families pay their electric bills. Lite-Up Texas, a program …
LIST: 2016 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police …
No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
(CNN) -- No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football's national championship game …
Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 …
Istanbul attack: Dozens killed at Turkish nightclub, official says
At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as …
Alabama wins Peach Bowl, advancing to NCAA championship game
(CNN) -- Top-ranked Alabama downed No. 4 Washington in Saturday's first college football national …
Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report
Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the …
Clemson routs Ohio St., title rematch on
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Deshaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw another and No. 3 Clemson …
Harden's 53 part of triple-double in win
HOUSTON (AP) James Harden had 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds for his second straight …
Rousey ponders future, peers weigh in
LAS VEGAS (AP) Ronda Rousey is taking time off to ponder her future after her 48-second loss in …
Jackets cool off Wild, win 15th straight
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their …
Watson's TD run gives Clemson 10-0 lead
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.
Bulls G Rondo sits, might ask for trade
CHICAGO (AP) One night after being benched for poor play, Rajon Rondo didn't even get into the …
Tide stifle Huskies to reach title game
ATLANTA (AP) Alabama is heading back to the national championship game.
Bacon's late 3 gets FSU past No. 12 UVa
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Dwayne Bacon scored 26 of his 29 points after halftime and hit the …
No. 1 'Nova fends off No. 10 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 1 Villanova extended its …
No. 6 Louisville beats No. 16 Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points and Deng Adel had 17 as No. 6 …
