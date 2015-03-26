-
SNICKERS plans to air LIVE ad on Super Bowl Sunday
As thousands of people anticipate this year's Super Bowl Sunday game, SNICKERS is preparing for …
-
BlueSky Helicopter Tours opens in Waco
You can now get a birds-eye view of Waco!
-
Pediatrician teething tablet warning echoes FDA alert
The FDA and local pediatricians warn about the use of homeopathic teething tablets to provide …
-
Hill County body identified, person of interest shoots himself.
The body of a woman found Tuesday in Hill County has been identified as 58-year-old Debra Murdoch …
-
Waco refutes landfill suit claims
Waco officials refute claims made in a citizens group lawsuit over plans to increase the city's …
-
Reward for Hill County missing person
The family of a man missing since October 2014 has raised $10,000 for a reward for information that…
-
Man charged with abusing 2 young girls, arrested in Axtell
A 34-year-old man was arrested at an Axtell home Thursday night as Waco police conducted an …
-
3 hurt as stolen car hits house
Waco police report three juveniles were injured when the car they were in was involved in a crash …
-
Faith-based groups help the homeless says new Baylor study
A new study by the Baylor University Institute for Studies of religion has concluded that …
-
The week of the dinosaurs at the Mayborn
It is a week for learning about dinosaurs in Texas at Mayborn Museum as the subject is covered as …
-
Gasoline tanker rollover traps driver, leaks stopped
The driver of a gasoline tanker truck was trapped for a time after his truck rolled over Wednesday …
-
Cove police look at "neighborly" robbery
Copperas Cove police are looking into an incident in which a woman received what was apparently a …
-
Shooting in Temple Big Lots parking lot
An argument in the parking lot of the Temple Big Lots store led to a shooting Friday morning.
-
Woman sought for info in shooting on Oak Hill Drive
Killeen police are looking for a woman who might have information about a shooting that occurred …
-
Murder suspect turns himself in
A murder suspect that Bell County deputies had listed as armed and dangerous has turned himself in …
-
Killeen opens finances to view with online portal
Residents of Killeen can now get a current look at their city's finances by going to a new on-line …
-
Search on for Killeen murder suspect
Bell County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a murder suspect saying their attempt to serve an …
-
Local mothers donate 'hope boxes' in honor of infant deaths
According to the National Stillbirth Society, infant deaths occurs in about 1 in 160 pregnancies.
-
Weapons recovered, arrest in Lampasas
Stolen weapons, including an AR-15 assault rifle have been recovered and an arrest have been made …
-
Capital murder charges filed in Rockdale murder case
Capital murder charges have been filed against four people who originally faced assault charges.
-
Pilot from Hewitt escapes forced landing at Brenham
The Department of Public Safety reports a pilot from Hewitt and co-pilot from Waco escaped injury …
-
One killed, three injured in truck rollover
Bryan police report a fatal crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Robert Lukas Collins and …
-
Arrest in Bryan hit and run
Bryan police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal auto pedestrian accident.
-
2 arrested after College Station robbery
College Station police made quick arrests following a Wednesday morning armed robbery at a party …
-
Learn how to smoke good brisket
If you want to learn how to smoke good brisket, you can take a class offered by BrisketU and …
-
Phone scams in Brazos county
Brazos county sheriff's department reports phone scams during which the victims are demanded to …
-
Cong. Flores happy with Pres first day
Congressman Bill Flores who serves the Brazos Valley and part of the Waco area says he was happy …
-
Brazos County Sheriff warns of scam, deputies not calling to collect
Its a scam that has been tried in many parts of the country and now it appears to have come to the …
-
Three appointed to A&M Board of Regents
Governor Greg Abbott Monday announced the reappointment of Elaine Mendoza and Cliff Thomas and the …
-
College Station crossing guard hit by pickup
A 16-year-old driver in a pickup has hit a crossing guard in front of A&M Consolidated High School …
-
Science Experiment by Valley Students Selected for the International…
An experiment designed by a group of 11th graders from the PSJA ISD has been selected to fly to the…
-
Local Family Finds Rattlesnake in Toilet
A Jones County family experienced a nightmare come true when a rattlesnake slithered up inside …
-
Bachelor Contestant Busted Shoplifting at Target
Bachelor contestant and Rio Grande Valley native, Ida Marie De Los Santos was busted shoplifting at…
-
Texans face serious public safety threats this year
According to the Department of Public Safety, Texans face serious public safety threats this year.
-
Restraining order saves decoration at Patterson Middle School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Linus will be back up on display with his story of Christmas…
-
17-year old hero Daniel Wesley continues recovery
-
Evaluation on horses seized in Hill County continues
The Humane Society of North Texas confirms another horse has died following the warrant that seized…
-
Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says
A federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump's immigration executive order effective …
-
Flu spreads across 40 states
Health officials across the United States are still urging people to get their flu vaccines as the …
-
-
-
-
Trial set for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez in 2012 killings
While his former team prepares for yet another Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, former New England …
-
-
First Trump approval rating lags behind past presidents
It's been two weeks since Donald Trump's inauguration, and the new President's work so far hasn't …
-
-
Fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine
At least four Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian have been killed in the last 24 hours, a military…
-
Panel keeps 5 of 10 Gophers' punishments
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The University of Minnesota panel that heard the case of alleged involvement by…
-
UNC-Notre Dame game moved to Sunday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) The game between No. 12 North Carolina and No. 20 Notre Dame scheduled …
-
Connecticut makes pitch for Islanders
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Friday officially …
-
Cavs' Love doesn't expect to be traded
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) Kevin Love doesn't believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade him.
-
Iran bans US wrestlers from competition
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) Iran on Friday banned U.S. wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World…
-
Tiger Woods withdraws from Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday …
-
Williams-Goss has 33, No. 1 Zags go 23-0
PROVO, Utah (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss scored 33 points and No. 1 Gonzaga remains the lone …
-
Popovich matches Sloan, Spurs top 76ers
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Gregg Popovich tied the NBA record for the most career wins with a single …
-
Down 20 in 4th, Hawks rally past Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) Dwight Howard scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in his first game back in …
-
Surging Wizards extend home streak to 16
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) John Wall scored 33 points and had 11 assists, Bradley Beal added 23 …
