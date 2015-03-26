-
Another lawsuit filed against Baylor
Another lawsuit has been filed against Baylor University Friday.
-
Koehne Park near Lake Waco gets cleaned up
Koehne Park near Lake Waco and surrounding areas look cleaner thanks to volunteers who gathered …
-
Robotics competition at Midway High School
Students at Midway High School proudly showed off their robots Saturday, while competing against …
-
Texas farmers welcome new administration changes
The Texas Farm Bureau shares it's thoughts as President Donald Trump's administration is …
-
Bank breaks ground on downtown location
What is being billed as " the seventh oldest bank in Texas operating under its original charter" …
-
Madison Co crash kills Buffalo man, hits load that fell off trailer
A 59-year-old Buffalo, Texas man was killed Friday morning when his pickup hit part of a load that …
-
UHS former teacher returns as principal
A former University High School teacher and coach is coming back home, this time as principal.
-
Local dentistry allows volunteer hours as credit to pay for dental work
A local dentist is offering an alternative option for those who need dental work but can't pay for …
-
Jury: guilty on child sex assault charges
A 54th District Court Jury took less than an hour to return a verdict of guilty on all counts …
-
Suspected serial car burglar caught
A man suspected or committing several auto burglaries has been arrested.
-
Baylor student preparing for Miss Texas pageant
A Baylor student Adaline Bebo is preparing for Miss Texas beauty pageant after being recently …
-
Rancier Ave in Killeen closes this week
Rancier Ave. between N. 10th and N. 16th St. in Killeen will be closed down from Monday till Friday…
-
Low cost vaccines for pets
The city of Killeen is hosting a low cost pet shot clinic Monday from 5 to 7 pm at Killeen Special …
-
Amateur radio exercise to prepare for emergencies
The city of Copperas Cove along with the Amateur Radio Club are hosting "Amateur Radio Winter Field…
-
New program for veterans offers alternative to jail
The very first class of the Fort Hood VETS Court Program gradated Friday afternoon.
-
Part of Hwy 190 now an Interstate
Part of Highway 190 is now officially an Interstate, though one of the shortest in the country.
-
Car burglary, credit card string broken, two arrested
Temple police say hope they have broken a lengthy string of motor vehicle burglaries that had …
-
Hospital nurse assaulted, patient held
A 27-year-old Temple man is being held on charges he assaulted a hospital nurse while he was a …
-
One man stabbed, one evaluated in Harker Heights
One man was sent to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds and another taken for evaluation …
-
7 homeless after Killeen fire, investigation underway
No one was injured but seven people are now homeless following a Thursday afternoon apartment fire …
-
One killed, three injured in truck rollover
Bryan police report a fatal crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Robert Lukas Collins and …
-
Arrest in Bryan hit and run
Bryan police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal auto pedestrian accident.
-
2 arrested after College Station robbery
College Station police made quick arrests following a Wednesday morning armed robbery at a party …
-
Learn how to smoke good brisket
If you want to learn how to smoke good brisket, you can take a class offered by BrisketU and …
-
Phone scams in Brazos county
Brazos county sheriff's department reports phone scams during which the victims are demanded to …
-
Cong. Flores happy with Pres first day
Congressman Bill Flores who serves the Brazos Valley and part of the Waco area says he was happy …
-
Brazos County Sheriff warns of scam, deputies not calling to collect
Its a scam that has been tried in many parts of the country and now it appears to have come to the …
-
Three appointed to A&M Board of Regents
Governor Greg Abbott Monday announced the reappointment of Elaine Mendoza and Cliff Thomas and the …
-
College Station crossing guard hit by pickup
A 16-year-old driver in a pickup has hit a crossing guard in front of A&M Consolidated High School …
-
Construction on SH 6 in Brazos County starts Monday
The Texas Department of Transportation starts construction Monday on State Highway 6 on northbound …
-
Texans face serious public safety threats this year
According to the Department of Public Safety, Texans face serious public safety threats this year.
-
Restraining order saves decoration at Patterson Middle School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Linus will be back up on display with his story of Christmas…
-
17-year old hero Daniel Wesley continues recovery
-
Evaluation on horses seized in Hill County continues
The Humane Society of North Texas confirms another horse has died following the warrant that seized…
-
GE's Jeff Immelt shares employee 'concern' over Trump travel ban
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says he shares the "concern" felt by his employees over President …
-
Benoit Hamon wins socialist nomination in French presidential primary
Benoit Hamon clinched the socialist nomination for this year's French presidential election Sunday,…
-
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would …
-
How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban
The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by President Trump in his executive order on …
-
-
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
Trump's executive order on immigration bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from …
-
How many fatal terror attacks have refugees carried out in the US? None
Donald Trump first introduced the idea of a Muslim travel ban in December 2015, shortly after Syed …
-
-
-
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
A government legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's government and prominent voice for religious …
-
Rahm wins Farmers with 60-ft. putt on 18
SAN DIEGO (AP) Jon Rahm of Spain added his name to the burgeoning list of young stars Sunday …
-
Cincinnati routs USF, wins 12th straight
CINCINNATI (AP) Freshman Jarron Cumberland scored 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second …
-
Cavs have best game in weeks to rout OKC
CLEVELAND (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and the …
-
No. 7 Arizona pushes win streak to 14
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Kadeem Allen scored 14 points to lead five Arizona players in double figures …
-
Cavs' Love exits vs. OKC due to back
CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers starting All-Star forward Kevin Love left Sunday's game against …
-
San Jose to host US-Honduras qualifier
SAN DIEGO (AP) The United States' World Cup qualifier against Honduras on March 24 will be …
-
No. 1 'Nova edges UVa on buzzer-beater
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Donte DiVicenzo beat the buzzer on a tip-in to lead No. 1 Villanova to a 61-59…
-
Mitchell has 28, No. 13 Louisville rolls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored the first 14 points for Louisville and finished …
-
West Ham F Payet rejoining Marseille
LONDON (AP) Dimitri Payet is set to re-join his former club after West Ham agreed to sell the …
-
No. 3 Zags stay perfect, win 22nd in row
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Przemek Karnowski scored 16 points and Silas Melson had 15, helping No. 3 …
