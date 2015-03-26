-
HEB donates 60,000 pounds of produce to Caritas
About 500 families received fresh produce Wednesday at Caritas of Waco thanks to HEB donation of …
New unique furniture to help students perform better
Students at Spring Valley elementary school in Hewitt have new and unique furniture to test that is…
Hewitt opens first Walmart
Hewitt opened it's first Walmart ever Wednesday morning.
People needed in Biomedical Equipment Technology field
The United States healthcare system has been targeted this year as having a high vulnerability for …
Blood left at scene tags burglar
Once more a DNA data base has tagged a suspect in a crime who had already been arrested for …
Man tried for 2006 child sex assault
A Waco man is being tried this week in connection with the sexual assault of a five year old girl …
Abbott student awarded 'Student Hero' award
Abbott high school student received a Student Hero award from the State Board of Education for …
'Fixer Upper' Chip Gaines is expanding his corner
The Fixer Upper's franchise continues to grow. The Gaines recently announced Chip will get his own …
Cong. Flores happy with Pres first day
Congressman Bill Flores who serves the Brazos Valley and part of the Waco area says he was happy …
Marlin police officer arrested, missing weapons investigated
The Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety have confirmed they are assisting the Marlin …
Killeen has new city manager
The Killeen City Council has reached a consensus on hiring of Ron Olson as their new city manager.
Hamilton deputies target predators, Harker Heights man and others arrested
As part of an ongoing operation targeting sexual predators, Hamilton County authorities have …
Ham and bean bake to benefit local organization
Do you like cornbread, beans, and ham and have $5 dollars?
A 2nd counterfeit bill brings arrest
Temple police say that a second visit to the same fast food restaurant with phony money proved too …
KPD seeks 7-eleven robber
The Killeen Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a man who robbed the …
Kayaker rescued from Lake Belton
Temple Fire & Rescue personnel say a life jacket should be credited with saving the life of a man …
Foundation funds cost for Belton students ECG heart screenings
An ECG screening can save a life, and now one of the nation's largest non-profit heart screening …
Kitchen fire hits Killeen Burger King
A kitchen fire shut down the Burger King Restaurant in Killeen during the noon hour Tuesday.
Killeen finances in better condition, interim city manager says progress made
After several cuts and reductions were implemented, Killeen Interim City Manager Dennis Baldwin …
Doctors warn parents about RSV season
Doctors around Texas say they are seeing longer lines at clinics and hospitals due to respiratory …
2 arrested after College Station robbery
College Station police made quick arrests following a Wednesday morning armed robbery at a party …
Learn how to smoke good brisket
If you want to learn how to smoke good brisket, you can take a class offered by BrisketU and …
Phone scams in Brazos county
Brazos county sheriff's department reports phone scams during which the victims are demanded to …
Brazos County Sheriff warns of scam, deputies not calling to collect
Its a scam that has been tried in many parts of the country and now it appears to have come to the …
Three appointed to A&M Board of Regents
Governor Greg Abbott Monday announced the reappointment of Elaine Mendoza and Cliff Thomas and the …
College Station crossing guard hit by pickup
A 16-year-old driver in a pickup has hit a crossing guard in front of A&M Consolidated High School …
Construction on SH 6 in Brazos County starts Monday
The Texas Department of Transportation starts construction Monday on State Highway 6 on northbound …
Man robbed at gunpoint
College Station police are looking for two black males who they say robbed a male victim of his …
Cong. Bill Flores on Inauguration
U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement regarding the inauguration…
Texans face serious public safety threats this year
According to the Department of Public Safety, Texans face serious public safety threats this year.
Restraining order saves decoration at Patterson Middle School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Linus will be back up on display with his story of Christmas…
17-year old hero Daniel Wesley continues recovery
Evaluation on horses seized in Hill County continues
The Humane Society of North Texas confirms another horse has died following the warrant that seized…
Italy avalanche search ends with 29 dead, 11 rescued
Rescuers are no longer searching for anyone else in the wreckage of a hotel engulfed by an …
What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China
The social media post, from one of China's largest newspapers, included a crying-laughing emoji.It …
Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'
Britain's defense secretary had some harsh words for the Russian military on Wednesday as UK …
Mexican President: We will not pay for the wall
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country "will not pay for any wall," …
Trump on waterboarding: 'We have to fight fire with fire'
President Donald Trump said he wants to "fight fire with fire" when it comes to stopping terrorism,…
Flint water lead amounts improve, below federal limits
The levels of lead in Flint, Michigan's water tested below the federal limit in a recent six-month …
Republicans eyeing special budget bill for Trump border wall
Congress may pay for the border wall through a special spending bill being hashed out over the next…
Serena rolls into Aussie final vs. Venus
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Serena Williams is one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title …
USC hits 14 3s in upset of No. 8 UCLA
LOS ANGELES (AP) Shaqquan Aaron scored a career-high 23 points, and Southern California matched …
Vandeweghe takes 1st set vs. Venus
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The Latest on Thursday from the Australian Open (all times local):
Durant, Curry rally Warriors by Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen …
Cavs 2-6 in last 8, lose to Kings in OT
CLEVELAND (AP) Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the…
Thomas' 38 lead Celtics past Rockets
BOSTON (AP) Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston …
Pelicans' Davis re-injures right thigh
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has re-injured his right thigh, limping off the…
Venus makes first Aussie final since '03
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Venus Williams held up her end of the deal for another all-sisters …
Okogie has 35, Ga. Tech routs No. 6 FSU
ATLANTA (AP) Josh Okogie scored 35 points, Ben Lammers added 18 and Georgia Tech pulled its …
James meets with Cavs to discuss rant
CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says the team has met with LeBron James and discussed …
