Baylor student robbed in parking lot on campus
Baylor police are looking for a man who robbed a student in an on-campus parking lot Saturday night.
East Waco Family Dollar robbed
Waco police are looking for a tall and thin bandit who robbed the Family Dollar store in East Waco …
Dozens of Christmas trees get recycled
More than 160 trees got recycled Saturday thanks to a group called Keep Waco Beautiful, which …
'Waco Walks" organizes walk to raise awareness for Waco's infrastructure
A group called Waco Walks organized its first neighborhood walk Saturday from 3 to 5 pm to raise …
The Salvation Army Waco collects $158,000 from red kettle campaign
The Salvation Army Waco reports receiving more money in the red kettle campaign this year, but it's…
Cen Tex school districts question new A-F grading system
Waco ISD joined superintendents and lead administrators from 29 Central Texas school districts …
Alleged gunman identified in connection with shooting that killed 5…
The Broward County Sheriff's Office has confirmed multiple people are dead following a shooting at …
Two people hospitalized after DPS chase
Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a trooper chase that started in…
TxDOT prepares road for freeze
With the cold temperatures, possible sleet, and snow flurries, TxDOT wants to make sure drivers …
New year, healthier you, doctors recommend checking for type 2 diabetes
As many people, including you, may have started the new year resolution journey, doctors say as …
Cove Food Mart robbers tracked down and arrested
Copperas Cove police report making two arrests in connection with the January 2 robbery of the …
Two stores on same street robbed within hours of each other
Two early morning robberies left police wondering whether they were dealing with the same person.
Temple firefighters battled three fires
Temple firefighters report battling three separate fires in less than 8 hours between Saturday …
Boil water notice for Belton area
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Dog Ridge Water Supply system to …
Temple house fire intentionally set
Temple firefighters say the house fire from Thursday in the 1200 block of N.10th St was …
Four in custody, one at large in Copperas Cove aggravated robbery
The Copperas Cove police are looking for 19-year-old Justin Anthony Ellis, depicted on the picture …
Temple firefighters battle 3 fires Friday
Friday, the Temple firefighters had their hands full battling three separate fires throughout the …
Man dies after crash in Troy
Troy police report a man died after he was ejected from his pickup Friday at 10:30 pm.
Killeen road closures to last 3 weeks
Brewster Avenue in Killeen will be closed for three weeks due to construction work.
Local teen arrested for strangling girlfriend during fight
A Temple Teenager is behind bars after police say he strangled his girlfriend.
Texas A&M Professor falls out of window; arrested for public intoxication
Two Texas A&M University Professors were arrested for public intoxication over the weekend.
Bryan Tetco store robbed
Bryan police report the Tetco store at 3401 East State Highway 21 was robbed Tuesday morning.
College Station dance team to perform at Inauguration Parade
Fort Hood and Crawford High aren't the only Central Texans in the Inauguration Parade.
Calvert police officer ambushed and shot New Year's morning
2 killed in Burleson county head-on crash
The Department of Public Safety reports two people died following a head on collision Thursday …
Arrest for chasing cousin with knife
A 22-year-old College Station woman has been arrested on charge she was chasing her cousin with a …
Bryan Oil and Lube bandit sought
Bryan police are looking for a man who broke into a business back in October, not only taking items…
One dead in Brazos Co. shooting
One man is dead, one person is being questioned and Brazos County deputies are working to untangle …
Bryan police arrest one in connection with Stripes Convenience Store robbery
Bryan police have arrested and charged 31-year-old Jonathon Deshawn Bradley in connection with the …
Bryan officer shot ID'ed and OK, investigation continues into robbery
Bryan police have identified the officer shot in the protective vest during Thursday morning's …
Restraining order saves decoration at Patterson Middle School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Linus will be back up on display with his story of Christmas…
17-year old hero Daniel Wesley continues recovery
Evaluation on horses seized in Hill County continues
The Humane Society of North Texas confirms another horse has died following the warrant that seized…
Houston shooting: Nine injured, suspect dead
Nazi emblems were found among the "personal effects" of the man who was killed in Houston Monday …
Free flu shots for veterans nationwide
Veterans across the country can get free flu shots from now till January of 2017.
Texas Agriculture Chief Boycotts NFL Over Players Kneeling for Anthem
Since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem…
Rep. Bill Flores remembers those lost on 9/11
Congressman Bill Flores took moment to remember those lost on 9/11 and issued this statement:
Authorities Address Alpine Tragedy
Texas Stops Helping Poor Families Pay Their Electric Bills
Texas will no longer help low-income families pay their electric bills. Lite-Up Texas, a program …
LIST: 2016 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 award
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2017 has begun like 2016 ended, with more silverware.The soccer superstar can …
US organ transplants reach record high
Organ transplants performed in the United States reached a record high during 2016, for the fourth …
Kerry apologizes for State Department discrimination against LGBT employees
The State Department on Monday formally apologized for what it describes as decades of …
Jared Kushner to be named senior adviser to the president
Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior …
Reports: Emotional OBJ punched hole in wall postgame
Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after the New York Giants' 38-13 playoff loss to the …
Airport shooting suspect could face death penalty
Two of the three charges against Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago carry …
Ronaldo wins 4th FIFA best player award
ZURICH (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo received FIFA's best player award for the fourth time on Monday, …
OSU All-American Samuel heading to NFL
(AP) -- Ohio State All-American Curtis Samuel is giving up his final year of eligibility to enter …
Duke F Jefferson out vs. Florida State
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Duke says forward Amile Jefferson will not play Tuesday night at No. 9 Florida…
Baylor tops AP poll for first time
(AP) -- Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the first time.
Tar Heels QB Trubisky declares for draft
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Quarterback Mitch Trubisky says he's leaving North Carolina early to …
Manning, Spurrier head College HOF class
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Peyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach …
Pistons outlast Blazers 125-124 in 2OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds left and the …
Curry scores 30 as Warriors beat Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points and the Golden …
James, Irving, Love carry Cavs past Suns
PHOENIX (AP) LeBron James scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland …
Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies over Jazz
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Mike Conley had 19 points and nine assists, and Marc Gasol scored 17 points …
